Clark County Municipal Court cases

News

Cases called include:

Marshall A. Hall, 38, of 2740 Conastoga St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Patrick J. Shorten, 36, of 436 W. Washington St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Alicia L. Archer, 35, of Bellefontaine, OH, child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, OVI, continued, traffic signal, dismissed.

Yontz Fambro, 28, of New Carlisle, OH, jaywalking, continued, PD appointed.

Jason C. Puckett Jr., 25, of 1208 Circle Dr., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 26, of 5543 Old Lower Valley Pike, falsification, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher S. Seibert, 21, of 1717 Columbus Ave., OVI, continued, operating with valid operator license, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Malik Smith, 22, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, operate unsafe vehicle, dismissed.

Crystal Y. Yancey, 41, of 302 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

