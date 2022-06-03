springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
2 hours ago

Cases called included:

Douglas Lewis Crowley, 44, of 1834 Tibbetts Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Steven W. Harrison, 50, of Miamisburg, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Karl A. Hesse, 41, of 1717 Highland St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Allisha D. Jarvis, 26, of Xenia, fugitive, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond set at “no bond.”

Patrick Luckett, 67, of 717 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Edward Miller, 50, of 2229 N. Hadley Road, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Justin L. King, 32, of 2530 Columbus Ave. Rear, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Tyler R. Roberts, 35, of 437 W. Possum Road, theft, continued, PD appointed.

John Florence, 56, of Lebanon, request for bail, dismissed.

Perry W. Taylor, 30, of 106 Cottage Place, resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail, 78 days credit for time served, fined $250, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

