David C. Caroppoli, 41, of New Carlisle, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Kirk P. Jennings II, 49, of 925 Mavor St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, bond $10,000, assault, innocent, continued, vandalism, innocent, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Peggy L. Mathews, 63, of 1001 N. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Forest M. Money, 37, of 525 E. Grand Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Donald D. Rice, 55, of 1809 Summit St., littering, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Everett E. Scott, 44, of 315 Neosha Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol assessment as conducive of bond, or bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol assessment as conducive of bond, or bond.

Raymond D. Scott, 24, of 2124 Greenbriar Ave., weapons under disability, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Devon Shazier Jr, 33, of Lima, request for bail, innocent, continued, refused eligible INT, bond $5,500.

Zion R. Colquitt, 18, of Dayton, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley M. Crawford, 32, of 1209 E. John St. Apt. A, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Todd Noffke, 54, of 2330 Leon Lane, wildlife violation, dismissed.

Markas Scott Young, 33, of 228 E. Cecil St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 18 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, 18 months probation, chemical depression assessment,, alcohol/drug program, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, guilty, unknown sentence.