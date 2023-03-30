Dakota G. Walden, 29, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Christopher C. Ward, 25, of 1170 Gonder St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued.

Christopher S. Brown, 52, of 1324 Richmoor Road, OVI, continued, slow speed, dismissed.

Jamie L. Neal, 39, of Xenia, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $375.

Ruben L. Russell, 63, of Columbus, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

Tye Harper, 36, of South Vienna, wildlife violation, continued, 6 months of probation, no further offenses/pay costs.

Jacquelyn M. Isaacs, 31, of 402 S. Western Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $350.

Daniel P. Miller, 45, of 1326 Terrace Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Jeremy T. Sellers, 52, of 4831 Curtis Drive, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, fined $250, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Nathan E. Weber, 44, of Hilliard, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Patrick B. Mittlestedter, 34, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $575.