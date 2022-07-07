Nicholas A. Smith, 24, of 2816 S. York St., possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Faith Irene Y. Whitt, 26, of 1941 Primm Dr. Apt. G, assault, continued, OR bond.

Daniel E. Evans Jr., 46, of 319 N. Clairmont Ave., complicity, dismissed - indicted.

Danny Hockett II, 41, of 330 N. Shaffer, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Vickie Lee Kavanagh, 36, of 153 N. Race St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Allen Ryan, 42, of Bellefontaine, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Ervin Camille Yvette, 37, of 305 W Johnny Lytle Ave, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony E. Hottenstein, 48, of 318 S. Clairmont Ave., criminal damaging, continued, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Peterson Hyppolite, 28, of 714 Olive St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley R. Perks, 28, of South Vienna, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, ISP probation, fined $500.

Dyier S. Smith, 22, of 2580 N. Limestone Apt. 104, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Scott C. Wilson, 38, of 1107 Farlow St., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Dylon Michael Ackley, 25, of 678 Homeview Ave., felonious assault, continued, delinquent PD, no contact conducive of bond.

Joseph M. Boeke, 56, of 770 W. Leffel Lane, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Thomas Chavannes, 69, of Springfield Gardens, Ny., illegal sale liquor reduced to prevention of inspection, guilty, fined $150, keeper of a place/liquor, dismissed.

Amanda Jean Cheek, 47, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher E. Fenner, 49, of 513 Raffensperger, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lawrence McCray, 47, of 8190 Murray St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Michelle R. Ramby, 62, of 3524 Landor Road, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, no same or similar for 2 years, fined $375.

Michael A. Whited, 40, of 132 W. Parkwood Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.