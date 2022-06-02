Justin L. King, 32, of 2530 Columbus Ave. Rear, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Cameron P. Martin, 28, of 100o E. Pleasant St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered.

Nicole Moaten, 30, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Dylan M. Pyles, 20, of 418 Dayton Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Tyler R. Roberts, 35, of 437 W. Possum Rd., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Timothy R. Rowland, 32, of 1410 Delta Rd. Apt. E, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty, guilty.

Henry W. Shepherd, 46, of 35 E. Madison Ave. Apt. G, immunity; prohibit conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Terius S. Wilson, 20, of 1808 Woodward Ave., violation of TPO, continued, OR bond.

Steven Boysel, 35, of 926 Mavor St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Joel Allen Breslin, 39, of 1783 Edwards Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Christian Lee Cole, 47, of Dayton, theft, dismissed.

Khadejha E. Coran, 26, of 603 Portage Path, kidnapping, dismissed.

Joseph A. Malone, 33, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jamie Lee Rieske, 37, of 936 Southfield Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Raymar D. Thompson, 26, of 1350 Bellfair, harassment with bodily substances, dismissed - indicted, harassment w/bodily subs., dismissed - indicted.

Troy Bowman, 56, of 2541 Columbus Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica Hope Meadows, 29, of 827 W. Perrin Ave., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jordan A. Adkins, 27, of 516 S. Spring St., domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

James C. Blaney, 41, of 526 Basswood Ave., menacing reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Andrus J. Lane, 28, of 2019 Kenton St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Gail Dickerson Stroble, 67, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, fined $50.

Emmanuel Lee Wiggins, 33, of Cleveland, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.