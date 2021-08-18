James A. Campbell Jr., 61, of 930 Mount Joy St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Bradley L. Dent, 44, of 1033 Crabill Road, OVI, continued, fty/red light, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Bradley J. Dunn, 27, of 145 W. Grand Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Dyron M. Flack, 22, of 1912 W. Washington St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Cerra M. Foley, 24, of 268 E. Lansdowne Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tristan C. Haggy, 25, of 255 Englewood, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mickeal Lewis, 21, of Cincinnati, OH, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Angela J. Massie, 35, of 811 Mansfield Ave., interference with custody, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Mark J. Nelson, 49, of 513 Vine St., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher J. Rife, 36, of 1512 Sheridan Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Corey E. Taylor Jr., 21, of 1005 Burt St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Danny Quesinberry Jr., 31, of 340 Rosewood Ave., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, DUS- operator license forfeiture, continued, OR bond.

Danny R. Quesinberry Jr., 31, warrant retained from Springfield, guilty, bond $2,000.

Bobby L. Stamper, 52, of 1336 Beverly Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Christ A. Alfrey, 56, of 147 W. Grand Ave., obstructing justice, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 10 days jail, suspended, 1 year probation, no offs and, f/c by 11/16/2021, fined $300.

Nathaniel D. Compston, 35, of 2333 Northmore Dr., kidnapping, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nicholas R. Ketchum, 38, of 4263 Middle Urbana Road, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspended for f/c and probation, 3 days CTS for dip, 1 year probation, drug/alcohol assessment within 30 days, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Aaron J. Salyers, 53, of 44 E. College Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert L. Williford, 46, of 411 S. Limestone St. Apt. 4, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Hague Jay D, 43, of New Lebanon, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.