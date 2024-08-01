Michael L. Gallaugher, 24, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Ronnie Heath, 49, of 1622 Shelby Drive, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed, bond remains 1,500 community service/10%.

Ronnie Heath, 49, of 1622 Shelby Drive, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Amber M. Koontz, 32, of 605 Tibbetts Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua T. Lawson, 35, of 217 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Katelyn Mccormick, 23, of 610 Gallagher St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Charles W. Potter, 57, of 2245 Ontario Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

David C. Vereen, 52, of 373 Terrace Drive, violate protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/PD appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jill R. Albers, 44, of Versailles, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kiana Arnold, 41, of 3373 Seneca Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail time suspended upon 6 months law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $150, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

James E. Freeze, 46, of 429 S. Limestone St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeremy D. Parker, 47, of 1431 Mound St., breaking and entering, dismissed.

Ricky L. Williams, 28, of Fairborn, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan C. Cox Jr., 23, of 1616 W. Mulberry St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brookelyn Foulke, 26, of 1931 Jordan Drive, Apt. L, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $400.

Jason L. Layne, 44, of 1930 N. Belmont Ave., menacing by stalking, dismissed.

Holly C. Miller, 50, of Englewood, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Levi A. Adkins, 31, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Quentin K. Baxter, 31, of 1370 Warder St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Michael J. Clark, 40, of 342 Chestnut Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kaleb Clem, 25, of South Charleston, seat belt, passenger, dismissed.

Autumn L. Flessner, 29, of 2115 Lexington Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph D. Judy, 38, of South Charleston, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jeremy Reed, 38, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim.

Brandon Smith, 39, of 1020 W. Mulberry St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jerry D. Varney, 33, of Medway, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.