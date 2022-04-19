springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

Phillip L. Bean Sr., 61, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Derrick Brock, 33, of Lakeview, OH, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Bryan William Joseph, 44, of 817 Montgomery Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Adrian R. Chilton Jr., 30, of 605 Mead Lane, bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,500, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Aaron Kenneth Corvin, 45, of 826 E. Cecil St., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Travis Ryan Fuller, 39, of 521 N. Shaffer St., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Amber D. Gilbert, 28, of At Large, pedestrian on roadway, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Matthew D. Goodridge, 34, of 620 East Court, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Francisco Guajardo Jr, 45, of 337 Chestnut Ave. Apt. 221, bench warrant served-DEFT jailed, guilty.

Sylvester A. Howard, 59, of 1022 E. John St. Apt. C, operating without valid operator’s license, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jamie D. Hughes, 48, of 1314 Delta Road Apt. C, bench warrant served-DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Victor L. Keaton, 42, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., attempt, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Goble J. Keeton, 31, of Dayton, guilty.

Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton, bench warrant served-DEFT jailed, guilty, OR bond, guilty.

Bobby Leon McCanelley, 63, of 17 W. Johnson St. #412, assault, innocent, continued, declined PD, NAPT, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

James H. McNeely, 56, of 1578 Westmont Dr., criminal mischief, innocent, continued, NAPT, delinquent PD.

Daniel Sloop, 41, of Xenia, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kevin James Voet, 31, of 402 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $250.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
“What were you wearing?” exhibit tells the stories of Springfield’s...
3
Blood drives among events happening in Clark, Champaign counties this...
4
Wittenberg to offer Empty Bowls fundraiser
5
Woman who died in Urbana house fire ID’d
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top