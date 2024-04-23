Troy Bowman, 58, of 2541 Columbus Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Greg L. Buchanan, 33, of 113 Wilson Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamar W. Call, 51, of 1121 1/2 W. High St., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jared A. Deaton, 34, of 502 Bookwalter Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no bond hold for sentencing.

Jason Everett, 53, of Fremont, OVI, guilty, continued, no operator’s license, dismissed, one way, dismissed.

Patrick R. Foley, 35, of 234 Parkwood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Tanner Litteral, 22, of 4825 Curtis Dr, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Nicholas Mclean, 20, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 71, littering, innocent, dismissed.

Mickenson Merisier, 25, of 1015 Garfield Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address before released, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Timmy R. Morrison, 41, of 1022 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Skyler J. Noriega, 23, of 834 Catherine St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Brittany J. Piper, 35, of Urbana, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Stephen D. Robinson, 42, of Dayton, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.