Kyle Lee Dinnen, 33, of 405 N. Race St. Apt. 2, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Jay D. Hague, 43, of New Lebanon, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, declined PD, no contact, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, declined PD, no contact, bond $1,000.

Jackson Cody, 29, of 2104 Duqense Drive, littering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Timothy Leon McMahon, 41, of 120 S. Race St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Kenneth F. Robinson, 60, of 1507 Logan Ave., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, or bond.

Donnie Lamar Shaw, 44, of 615 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, continued, no contact, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Jared S Smith, 45, of 1716 Merrydale Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, or bond.