Cases called include:
Robert T. Adams, 39, of 2453 Red Coach Road, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Crystal L. Cardosi, 34, of 2953 Vester Ave. Apt. D, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.
Jakie A. Funderburg, 21, of 1320 Broadway St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 1863 Lincoln Park Circle.
Norman C. Harris, 20, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 1828 Woodward, OR bond.
Norman C. Harris, 20, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Shawn T. Lisch, 33, of 922 Rice St., obstructing official business, continued, bond $5,000.
Dustin S. Michaels, 38, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Brent A. Nelson, 36, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI-cocaine, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no MC endorsement, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, crossing yellow line, bench warrant ordered.
Jonathan W. Robinson, 26, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Christina M. Young, 45, of 915 Selma Road, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.