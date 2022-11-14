Christopher L. Boyer, 40, of 640 Cedar St., domestic violence, continued, refused eligible defendant, no contact condition of bond.

Billy R. Hall, 38, of 911 Bellevue Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Jonas Montina, 40, of 835 Warder St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Eliaas Perez, 31, of 2210 Erie Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Rudy A. Posadas Barrera, 31, of Coraopolis, PA, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Antonio Acabal-Hernande, 45, of Kettering, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Molly J. Cline, 42, of Vandalia, OH, assault, continued, assault, dismissed.