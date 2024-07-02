Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Tanesha Good, 46, of 618 W. Liberty St., request for bail, dismissed.

Valesquez A. Hernandez, 35, of 1149 S. Western Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cynyen D. Howard, 39, of 3930 Wyndover, Apt. D, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Jadele Jeanty, 61, of Ft Pierce, FL, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Levi M. Maurice, 34, of 823 E. Cecil St., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ashley M. Reeder, 37, of 1115 Broadway St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 29, of 668 Drexel Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, dismissed, bond set as “no bond”, guilty.

Jonathan W. Robins, 29, of 668 Drexel Ave., falsification, guilty, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamier A. Ross, 31, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamier A. Rossntwan, 31, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Dana A. Walker, 65, of 302 Ridge St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

James F. Waugh II, 53, of 2217 Woodside Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

