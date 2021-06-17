Cases called include:
John Bellomy, 25, of Huber Heights, OH, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.
Donald A. Craig III, 39, of 1530 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Brian D. Deyo, 34, of 1345 Vester Ave. Apt. F, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
April C. Gawlikowski, 28, of 1342 W. Jefferson St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Bennie King IV, 30, of 27 E. Liberty St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.
John M. G. Reaves, 31, of 266 Brent Dr. W. Apt. L, falsification, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Mathew J. Sargent, 27, of 870 Emery St., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Tyrese M. Waldo, 22, of Marysville, OH, discharging firearms, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Benjamin A. Bristow, 43, of Medway, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.
Deante L. Dodson , 24, of 1812 Washington St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, head lights, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.
Chad D. Reiher, 38, of St Marys, OH, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Willie Weaver, 44, of 125 Rice St., disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.
Zackery T. Freeman, 29, of 970 Gothic St., use/possession drug paraphernalia, continued, PD appointed.
Danelle N. Bailey, 35, of South Vienna, OH, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.