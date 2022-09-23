Cases called included:
Jeremiah L. Delong, 26, of 234 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Michael A. Manasse, 40, of Columbus, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Megan N. Rammel, 38, of West Jefferson, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Evan T. Stewart Jr., 33, of 28 E. Cassilly St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, OR bond, assault, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Ramirez E. Ortiz, 35, of 821 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.
Jonathan D. Stover, 35, of Brookville, OH, vehicular manslaughter reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 40 hours of C/S, remedial driving course, fined $250.
Tyler S. Tingley, 31, of 751 Sherman Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.
William B. Wise, 53, of 1729 W. Mulberry St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS- operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.
Richard J. Boryczewski, 47, of Westerville, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed.
Robert A. Preston, 31, of 735 Linden Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.
Robert E. Rainwater, 31, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.
Rusty W. Stroup, 49, aggravated burglary, continued, no contact condition of bond.
Andrus J. Lane, 28, of 4730 Mesa Lane, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered.
Richard W. Muncy, 46, of 505 N. Burnett Road, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.
Derrick N. Palmer, 39, of 1337 Garfield Ave., OVI/urine, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Derrick N. Palmer, 39, of 1337 Garfield Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.