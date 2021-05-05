Steven A. Henry, 34, of 231 W. Auburn Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Roger L. Moore, 37, of Urbana, failure to comply, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, DUS-operators license forfeiture, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, speed, innocent, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Leilia J. Powers, 35, of 1404 Delta Rd. Apt. F, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Chad Reiher, 38, of St Marys, OH., DUS OVI suspension, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Chad D. Reiher, 38, of St Marys, OH., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, OR bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Matthew J. Roppel, 34, of 3768 Lawrenceville Dr., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Tre Marucs A. Stillgess, 27, of 1626 E. Main St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Lindsay N. Stratton, 28, of 1415 Mound St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Danial S. Atha, 52, of South Charleston, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ciera E. Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joe K. Gohl, 25, of 1730 Rutland Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Howard E. Good, 61, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Dean W. Long II, 31, of 224 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault reduced to attempt, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 6 months of probation.

Jocelyn Thibeau, 37, of 218 Greenmount Ave. Apt. #1, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no brake lights, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelt. bench warrant ordered.

Allexandra J. Adams, 35, of 743 Snowhill Blvd., abusing harmful intoxicants, dismissed - indicted.

Anthony E. Benson Sr., 48, of 315 S. Burnett Ave. #718, falsifying drug record, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert W. Conger, 41, of 404 Sherman Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony L. Gamble Jr., 24, of At Large, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michelle L. Hilliard, 31, of 1941 Mechanicsburg Rd., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Quintez J. Hubert, 31, of 1584 Warder St., OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 160 days of jail with 154 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, open container, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelt, dismissed.

Brandon A. Latimer, 30, of 2143 Harshman Blvd., criminal damaging/endangering, dismissed, menacing, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines&costs, fined $50, disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, fined $50.

Adam R. Smith, 26, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.