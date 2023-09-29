Cases called included:

Rodney Callicoat, 54, of 4726 Security Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Tailar N. Day, 22, of 331 Bellevue Ave., defendant admitted the, guilty.

Camille Y. Ervin, 38, theft, continued, eligible defendant, bond $5,000, theft, continued, eligible defendant, bond $5,000.

Markevis L. Fisher, 36, of 653 Selma Road, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Brian J. Hinshaw, 38, of 909 Pine St., Apt. H, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet W. Mulberry, bond $5,000.

Ernst Laguerre, 29, of 2032 Ontario Ave., guilty, guilty, dismissed.

Tyree A. Andrews, 25, of 741 Sherman Ave., disrupting public service, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1438 Logan Ave.

Joel A. Breslin, 41, of 1783 Edwards Ave., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of 533 E. Grand Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler S. Dowler, 36, of 121 S. Western Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, continued, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 121 S. Western Ave.

Jerome K. Brandon, 21, of 225 Rosewood Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 5 days credit for time served, fine and costs and restitution to be paid 30 days before 9/27/23, fined $150, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to identify, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due by 8/28/2024, fined $50.

James W. Brothers, 37, of Canal Winchester, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375, driving under suspension, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 22, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Marcus A. Harbut, 37, of 1202 Clifton Ave., failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine and costs due by 11/8/23, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $150.

Christopher B. Heid, 51, of 521 Homeview, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Fred L. Lanum, 50, of 1830 W. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cameron P. Martin, 29, of 1000 E. Pleasant St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Cameron P Martin, 29, of 100 E. Pleasant St., OVI, guilty, 365 days of jail with 335 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant required to complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, and follow all recommended treatment, restitution plates and ignition interlock required, permitted to serve as trustee or pride but will, not receive any extra credit for that time, fined $850, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Christopher M. Plummer, 39, of 228 N. Jackson St., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Kameron M. Smith, 28, of 601 S. York St., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, must complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, and follow all recommended treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid by 08/28/2024, fined $375.