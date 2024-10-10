Casey M. Brockington, 32, of 1259 E. Cedarview Drive, assault, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 38, of 948 Sunset Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Diane Goodwin, 61, of 1835 Biscayne Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Timothy T. Kramer, 28, of 1835 Biscayne Drive, defendant denies the violation, guilty, bond $5,000.

Paul M. Packer, 54, of 812 Homestead Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Donte A. Bates, 21, of 132 Delcourt Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 10 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due w/in 6months, fined $375, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Christopher J. Fancett, 73, of 1325 Malden Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of 536 Rosewood Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains $5000 community service/10%.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of So Vienna, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St. Paris Pike, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Ian Boggs, 21, of Fairborn, aggravated menacing, guilty, 120 days of jail with 118 days suspended, 12 months of probation, credit for 2 days jail, probation is ISP, fined $100, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bravius Exavier, 36, of 1351 W. Pleasant St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains the same.

Trey W. Parmley, 40, of 513 N. Race St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Trey W. Parmley, 40, of 513 N. Race St., falsification, continued, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of 536 Rosewood Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains $5000 community service/10%.

James R. Sprinkle, 40, of 1488 S. Burnett Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 38, of 975 Lagonda Ave., theft, continued, declines public defender.

David C. Vereen, 52, of 373 Terrace Drive, violate/protection order amended to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail, 8 months of probation, on probation with 24CRB01126 until June 25, 2025, no fee for probation, fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $230.

Philip C. Welsheimer, 20, of Enon, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.