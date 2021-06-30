David S. Barker, 47, of 1021 S. Wittenberg Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Wendy M. Campbell, 51, of 6868 Zerkle Rd., OVI, continued, NAPT.

Jessen Gilbert, 20, of 1715 Prospect St., wildlife violation, dismissed.

Moussa Korera, 23, of Columbus, OH, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, wrong way one way, bench warrant ordered, headlights required, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie M. Miller Sr., 59, of 218 Delaware Ave., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Christopher A. Tarbutton, 32, of 109 S. Race St., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

James G. Wells Jr., 43, of 2223 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, 12 point suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jason T. Arnold, 46, of 1757 Pembrook Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher A. Barr, 52, of 721 Kenton St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeanette Bond, 35, of Orient, OH, unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Jeanette N. Bond, 35, of Orient, OH, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Trey S. Cobb, 27, of 501 Geron Drive, aggravated menacing reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50, domestic violence, dismissed.

Coty L. Cooper, 26, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Donald A. Craig III, 39, of 1530 Clifton Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Dontae L. M. Crowder, 25, of Columbus, OH, vandalism, dismissed, vandalism, dismissed.

Connie Cupp, 54, of New Carlisle, OH, DUI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS to remain in effect, fined $200.

Ann M. Douglas, 29, of South Charleston, OH, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 1315 Clifton Ave., obstruct official business, guilty, 45 days of jail, credit for time served, CTS from 5/15/21, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Donna M. Finlaw, 47, of New Carlisle, OH, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Michael S. Gross, 56, of Columbus, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

David V, Heffner Jr., 54, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Jonathon Padgitt, 53, of Enon, OH, domestic violence reduced to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail, 24 days credit for time served, balance of 6 days jail concurrent with felony sent, assault, dismissed.

James E. Roberts, 38, of 721 Rubsam St., disrupting public service, dismissed, disrupting public service, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, continued, menacing, dismissed.

Lamarr O. Wagner, 47, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Rachel D. Wilbur, 29, of Indianapolis, IN, OVI, dismissed, speed, guilty, fined $100.