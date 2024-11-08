Gabriel M. Amilcar, 23, of 7177 Lagonda Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, can attend driver’s intervention program, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, assessed costs $375, drive without valid license, guilty, assessed costs $400, texting while driving, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Pinto Bueso, 22, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due by Dec. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., assessed costs $250, hunt without license, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Ryan J. Cox, 18, of 1325 Clifton Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Eliseo G. Osorio, 31, of 1004 Pine St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Landaverde Perez, 30, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due Dec. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., assessed costs $250.

Brittany L. Porter, 32, of 1020 N. Limestone St., fugitive, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Chase Tanner, 37, of 228 N. Race St., cruelty to animal, dismissed, fail/obey health department order, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Shawn Q. Adams, 40, of 432 Lyle Ave., resisting arrest, continued, bond remains $1500 community service/10%.

Jacquelin Util, 38, of 141 The Post Road, Apt. K, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide/complete anger management, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $250.

Paschhur Castelly, 37, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rebecca L. Clevinger, 58, of Fairborn, theft, guilty, fined $50.

Jennifer L. Fahl, 22, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., felonious assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 25, of 1831 Southern Pikeway, intimidation of victim, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michelle L. Geneus, 40, of 501 Geron Dr., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ashlee M. Palmer, 39, of Troy, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Norman Harris, 23, of 1828 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, fine and costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Jason A. Hileman, 23, of 356 E. Northern Ave., OVI, continued, unauthorized plates, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Tyren L. Madwell, 21, of 517 Hazelbrook Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Desiree M. Wright, 28, of Englewood, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.