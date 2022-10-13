Jonathan Davis, 40, of London, OH, intimidation, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Amber N. Dixon, 34, of 4764 Oxtoby St., Ap.-trailer, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

David M. Mendoza, 25, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Karen L. Moyer, 54, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave. #1/2, theft, continued.

Brooklyn A. Smith, 18, of 3011 Haverhill St., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Dwayne Ainsworth, 45, of 1337 Montego Drive, aggravated burglary, continued, refused eligible defendant.

Brian D. Deyo, 35, of 241 S. Yellow Springs St. #22, assault, continued, NAPT.

David A. Roberts II, 47, of 315 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, dismissed, intimidation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph A. Salazar, 31, of 519 E. Cassilly St., fugitive, dismissed.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of Park Layne, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Amanda R. Taylor, 35, of 1366 Bellefair Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brandon T. Bailey, 37, of 725 Villa Road, Apt. 72, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Richard A. Beverly, 35, of 2552 Dayton Road, assault, continued, declined PD.

Mark Channels Jr., 30, of Fairborn, OH, DUI reduced to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision, ALS remains in effect, complete prime for life, probation fees paid through probation, fined $550.

Robert Davis III, 37, of South Charleston, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Emanuel A. Jones, 50, of 1118 Pine St., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ALS terminated without fee, no driving offenses for 1 year, fined $375.

Brandi N. Lewis, 32, of 558 E. Northern Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Brandi N. Lewis, 32, of 558 E. Northern Ave., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin L. Miller IV, 25, of 1594 Regent Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, no same or similar offenses, fined $375.