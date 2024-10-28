Kaydence R. Bragg, 19, of Urbana, under age OVI, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 8 days suspended, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, timely payment of fine/costs are conditions of, suspended sentence., assessed costs $250.

Regina Burns, 56, of 611 York St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Anthony Eldridge Jr., 18, of 2365 W. First St., Apt. 47, aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

William Hayes, 39, of 1914 Charles St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Edward E. Jackson, 42, of 238 W. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda Scott, 39, of 1232 White Oak Dr., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher Stevens, 40, of 535 N. Light St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher Stevens, 40, of 576 Selma Road, drive without valid license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Barry E. Suttles, 51, of 2303 Superior Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Groceryland, released on own recognizance bond.

Kevin M. Temple, 41, of 1654 Warder St., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Argueta J. Osmin Argueta, 37, of 207 Sturgeon St., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid 30 days, fined $250, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Victor Castellanos, 38, of 2132 Morgan St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Ronald E. Compton, 41, of 622 S. Lowry Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $150, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Holton C. Buechner, 19, of Medway, OVI/blood, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Merida Hidalgo, 24, of 130 Freeman St., OVI, dismissed, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, one way, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Danny R. Hornaday, 47, of Cincinnati, OVI, continued, fail to register, dismissed.

Wesley H. Lough, 31, of 2024 W. Burrow Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephanie Alston, 32, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Leyver A. Lopez, 22, of 1011 Summer St., OVI, guilty, 80 days of jail with 77 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, defendant comply with terms of probation 24TRC00345, fine and costs paid in this case before probation termination, fined $375.

Luis E. Mejia, 26, of Columbus, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains, conditions of suspended sentence are payment of, fine/costs by review date of 1/16/25 at 8:45 a.m., fined $500, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Julio A. Sierra Vargas, 29, of Middletown, OVI, guilty, 48 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant is to obtain his drivers license as, condition of suspended sentence as well as fine, and costs, review April 29, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Anthony Brandy, 27, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua T. Jones, 29, of 1232 N. White Oak Dr., aggravated trespass, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Aryn Mundy, 35, of 2815 Balsm Dr., resisting arrest, continued, bond remains $2,500 community service/10%.

Aryn Mundy, 35, of 2815 Balsam Dr., flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 34, of Urbana, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail concurrent w/felony, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Gabriel Deleon, 28, of 1539 W. Main St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Gabriel Deleon, 28, of 1539 W. Main Street, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered.

Paul M. Packer, 54, of 812 Homestead Ave., drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kayleen Roberts, 38, of 1024 Villa Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Asheanna A. Robinson, 24, of 453 Selma Road, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Silas J. W. D. Wright, 21, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason D. Bradley, 47, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, defensive drivers school, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension is terminated without restitution fee, timely payment of fine and costs are conditions is suspended sent, 3 days credit for driver’s intervention program, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Brandon S. Smith, 39, of 1020 W. Mulberry St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, restitution has been delivered to victim.