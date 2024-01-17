Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of 601 Dayton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 22, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, resisting arrest, innocent, continued.

Allyson T. Mcconnell, 24, of 1004 S. Fountain Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Daniel R. Richardson, 20, of 368 Lammes Lane, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Luis A. Rios, 28, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Krista L. Schneider, 27, of 1102 Highland Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Melina A. Slone, 43, of Fairborn, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

