Justin L. Jaques, 36, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dylan M. Lower, 23, of 602 N. Race St., flee/elude police officer, continued, obstructing official business, continued, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, DUS 12 point, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kierstan M. Reed, 25, of 1004 Buckeye St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

David W. Skiles, 56, of 2411 Doris Drive, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Claire Wilt, 24, of Fort Loramie, OH, FTSAA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Clarie V. Wilt, 24, of Fort Loramie, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $550.