Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
48 minutes ago
Cases called included:

Joe Aguilar, 47, of 318 N. Greenmount Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Wendall D. Alfrey, 60, burglary, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of 116 E. McCreight, Apt. 1/2, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Dale L. James Jr., 37, of 205 S. Western Ave., robbery, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000.

Andrew C. Lawrence, 20, of Saint Paris, felonious assault, innocent, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Andrew C. Lawrence, 20, of Saint Paris, disregard safety-private, continued, declines public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Sheldon Pack, 28, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Ashley N. Reynolds, 33, of 1944 Primm Drive, Apt. B, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Kayleigh N. Stowe, 35, of Franklin, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Joshua H. Valle, 35, of 300 Roosevelt Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, declines public defender, bond $500.

Brian K. Wilson, 46, of St Paris, request for bail, continued, wants to return to Preble County, no bond.

