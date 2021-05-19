Quianna Cook, 36, of Dayton, OH, telecommunications harassment, innocent, continued, pd appointed, OR bond.

Casey R. Ervin, 30, breaking and entering, continued, refused pd, bond $4,000.

Steven D. Friend, 35, theft, innocent, continued, pd appointed, OR bond.

Dakarie C. Grimes, 19, of 726 Eastmoor Dr., speed, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Roger A. Grout, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, pd appointed, bond $1,000, failure to control, innocent, continued, operating without use all s/b, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.

Jacob H. Lambert, 28, of 3113 Haverhill St., theft, innocent, dismissed.

Jacob H. Lambert, 28, of 3113 Haverhill St., criminal trespass, innocent, dismissed.

Charity R. Merrill, 36, of 402 Belleaire Ave., assault, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Robert D. Mitchell, 38, of 999 E. High St. Apt B, bw served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Robert D. Mitchell, 38, of 1001 E. High St., receiving stolen property, continued, bond $5,000.

Keith L. Robinson, 34, of 319 Catherine, DUS-child support, innocent, continued, pd appointed, turn signals, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Joshua L. Salyers, 32, of 1043 Eastgate Rd., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, napt, dnq.

Daniell J. A. Taylor, 42, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, pd appointed, OR bond.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 42, of 310 Stanton, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Kareem J. Cannon Jr., 24, of 57 W. Parkwood Ave. Half, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - prosecutor request, tamper with evidence, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael J. Davis, 48, of 1219 N. Limestone 1/2, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375, seat belt driver, guilty, unknown sentence.

Joe K. F. Gohl, 25, of 1720 Rutland Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael Hammond, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted.

Kyle S. Horner, 38, of South Charleston, OH, drug abuse, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Marquise A. Mcpherson, 31, of 319 Corlington, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $150.

Robert J. Stephens, 32, of 3888 Cabot Dr. Apt. G, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 33 days jail, 30 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, fined $400, OVI, guilty, unknown sentence, failure to control, guilty, unknown sentence.

Miles A. Tidd, 23, of Dayton, OH, endangering children, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Barr, 51, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, continued, pd appointed, no contact.

Quentin K. Baxter, 28, of 1370 Warder St., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 527 Miami St., criminal damaging, continued, no bond.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 1514 Mound St., resisting arrest, continued, no bond.

Michael D. Holloway, 20, of 157 Kinnane Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Steven P. Howald, 37, of 814 Egmont Ave., carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, drive under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Bennie King IV, 30, of 27 E. Liberty St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Amiere’yon E. Mcmahon, 22, of 2906 Ridge Rd., theft reduced to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines & costs, fined $10.

Mark F. Rafferty, 56, of 3509 Bosart Rd., possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, credit time served, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, DUS, guilty, fined $200.

Jordan A. Riley, 22, of 2617 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Matthew J. Roppel, 34, of 833 W. Jefferson, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David C. Skerrett Jr., 24, of 962 Selma Rd., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 1342 Cedarview Dr. E, menacing by stalking, dismissed.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 2507 Hilldale Ave., resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 2507 Hilldale Rd., fail to signal left turn, dismissed.

Justin J. Biles, 35, of South Vienna, OH, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted, burglary, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Chad D. Holcomb, 38, of 705 Farlow, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Chad D. Holcomb, 38, of 705 Farlow St., DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, prohibited operating, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan A. Riley, 22, of 2617 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.