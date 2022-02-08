Ann M. Hansgen, 43, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact with victim.

Joshua A. Hearn, 33, of 106 Walter St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 106 Walter St., bond $1,000.

James E. Johnson, 41, of Mechanicsburg, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Shyane R. Knisley, 27, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Marshall, 34, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Delmar C. Rice III, 40, of 830 E. Rose, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Jacob H. Rickard, 21, of 2117 Hillside Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond $2,500.

Terry W. Stockman, 64, of 1361 Emery Ave., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Dereal L. Wells, 38, of 502 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, refused PD, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1237 Cherokee Dr., bond $1,000.