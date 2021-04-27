Cases called include:
Danial S. Atha, 52, of South Charleston, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Gary Mcguire, PD appointed, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with Gary Mcguire, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Felicia F. Barletto, 38, of 2541 Sunset Ave., possess drug abuse instr., innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Roger L. Clarkston II, 35, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 422 Church St.
Elizabeth A. Cole, 31, of 1559 Regent Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.
Kadesha N. Crockran, 26, of 1001 W. High St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/no to be 500 ft. 669 Tibbetts, OR bond.
James A. Mitchell Jr., 27, of 435 W. Liberty St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, representing self, no contact/no to be 500 ft. 302 W. Grand, OR bond.
Steven E. Scerba, 50, of 4411 Redmond Rd., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.
Lillian J. Tompkins, 30, of West Liberty, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Speedway, OR bond.
Joshua A. Walden, 28, of 2850 E. Main St. Apt. 25, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Tyson J. White Sr., 41, of 820 Elm St., bench warrant served-defendant OI, guilty.