Charles J. Smith, 42, of 430 W. Mulberry St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Victoria Y. Smith, 24, of Reynoldsburg, DUI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Sarah B. Swaney, 47, of 1615 W. High St., aggravated vehicle homicide, innocent, continued, bond $10,000, tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, fail to stop after accident, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Clarence E. Bilby, 56, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days jail, suspended, CTS for dip, fined $400.

Cierra L. Early, 29, of 344 Rosewood Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed.

Konner L. Hileman, 27, of 205 E. Madison Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ray E. Knicley, 38, of 1715 W. North St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Mark Mcwhorter, 44, of 370 Sherman Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed, OVI, continued, OVI/blood, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, operating without valid operating license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelt, dismissed.

William D. Portis III, 21, of Huber Heights, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Chelsea R. Barlow, 27, of 307 E. McCreight Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Nathan R. Cox, 33, of Urbana, DUI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas W. Neighbors Jr., 40, of 1641 Cypress St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David L. Surbaugh Jr., 25, of 907 E Rose St, child endangering, dismissed - indicted.

Dominic J. Thomas, 19, of Englewood, OH., endangering children, bench warrant ordered, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey T. Truman, 54, of Urbana, failure to comply reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Jesse R. Agerter, 32, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Richard R. Cochran, 58, of 360 S. Limestone Apt. 309, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Rolando C. Lewis, 42, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Dustin S. Michaels, 37, of 1582 Mound St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, driving without a valid license, bench warrant ordered, illegal plates, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. Morgan, 27, of 770 W. Leffel Ln., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael R. Smith, 43, of 900 Robinson Dr., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, possession drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.