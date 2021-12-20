Michael W. Webster Michael Sr., 75, of Dayton, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Mazar Leofler Bartolon, 33, of 732 Allen Dr., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Jondrea Maekole Burke, 37, of Columbus, OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Henry R. Chanchavac, 24, of 449 Clifton Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Kristin Jo Cooper, 42, of 21 Cassilly St., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Shyannah Hall, 26, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Harshadkumarg Patel, 39, of Centerville, buy/furnish beer/liquor, dismissed, illegal sale tobacco product, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $200.

Leilia Janeen Powers, 36, of 1404 Delta Road Apt. F, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Henry C. Xilaj, 24, of 449 E. Euclid Ave., failure to control, dismissed.

John E. Haughey, 64, of 1840 Selma Road, OVI, continued, tail lights, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Diallo Lomona, 26, of Columbus, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Justice D. Miller, 21, of Catawba, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Zavier Newman, 19, of 535 Zeller Dr., assault, continued, delinquent PD.

Diana L. Adkins, 53, of 1026 E. John St Apt. 4, OVI, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Charles Lewis Cordell Jr., 67, of 1023 Linden Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 3 days CTS for dip, 7 days jail suspension, one year probation, chemical depression assessment, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed.

Travis O. Cordy, 27, of Waverly, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Brian W. Frantz Jr., 29, of 819 Elm St., aggravated robbery, continued, refused eligible INT.

Jayson Skaggs Hassell, 40, of Medway, child endangering reduced to attempt, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 5 days jail, suspension on probation compliance, fined $350, endangering children, dismissed.

Diondre M. Holley, 30, fugitive, continued, PD appointed, bond set at “no bond.”

Andrea Elizabeth Howe, 39, of Fairborn, OH, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Walter H. Juerez, 26, of 9 Western Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob Lawson, 25, of Medway, OVI, dismissed.

Brandi Nicole Lewis, 31, of 558 E. Northern Ave., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Marcos Torres Valdez, 40, of 1590 Oakland Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, 1 year probation, chemical depression assessment, fined $750, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, red light, dismissed.

Jessie L. Vonderhevel, 59, of 1943 Primm Dr. Apt. C, buy/furnish beer/liquor, dismissed, illegal sale tobacco pro., guilty, fined $250.

Dereal L. Wells, 38, of 502 Linwood Ave, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Tai Juan Wilson, 39, of 700 Montgomery Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 18 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 18 months of probation, 10 days jail, 3 CTS for DIP, 7 suspension, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, fail to dim, dismissed.