Clark County Municipal Court cases

20 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Victor D. Alfrey, 28, of 147 W. Grand Ave., guilty.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, of 1404 S. Center St., aggravated burglary, continued, no contact, PD appointed, bond $20,000.

Daryl J. Bitzan, 41, of 2801 Wellsford Lane, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Shanna M. Gilbert, 43, of 1566 Prospect, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Elyjah P. Green, 18, of 2160 Columbus Ave., tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

David L. Kaufman, 25, of 2114 W. Possum Road, pandering obscenity, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Alana Mick, 20, of New Carlisle, cruelty to animals, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher Mitchell, 58, request for bail, continued, no bond.

