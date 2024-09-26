Andrew A. Caroppoli, 66, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, flee/elude police officer, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail concurrent with prison term, assessed costs $150.

Joseph W. Cutlip, 54, of 1805 Beatrice St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

John L. Greathouse Sr., 60, of 733 Mansfield Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Brittany L. Weathers, 27, of 1117 Crestview Drive, Apt. 203, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

William H. Williams, 30, of London, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cheyanne M. Willis, 22, of 908 Dibert Ave., weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Travion D. Booker, 22, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. B, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $150.

Shanda Y. Cason, 31, of 1716 N. Sweetbriar Lane, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert T. Castillo, 57, of 4392 Helena Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $375, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, guilty.

Charles E. Cordle Jr., 57, of 2407 E. Home Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 4 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $375.

Wayne A. Gibson, 35, of 936 Southfield Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Timothy L. Henery, 48, of 350 Upper Valley Pike, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Samantha N. Martin, 20, of 2939 Heritage St., theft, dismissed.

John J. Miller, 55, of 800 Homestead Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, 3 months pay fine and costs, fined $375.

Rodrick E. Nier, 41, of 2621 N. Williams Circle, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Katelynn R. Stumbo, 19, of Medway, OVI amended to under age OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $100.

Janaiva R. Benion, 26, of 2111 Elmwood Ave., Apt. 2, child endangering, dismissed.

Jeffrey S. Holbert, 60, of 809 Wiley, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Opal J. Mcdonald, 35, of 131 E. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Zachary K. Miller, 54, of 140 Catherine St., violate/protection order, guilty, 120 days of jail, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, probation to commence upon release from jail, defendant may receive drug/alcohol and mental/health assessments for, possible early release after completion of pending Common Pleas Case. if defendant is sentenced to prison probation will terminate in this case, fined $100.