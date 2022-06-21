Cases called included:
Juan M. Arevalos, 35, of Medway, domestic violence, continued, bond $3,000.
Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.
Craig Edward Combs, 37, of 431 Linden Ave., assault, guilty, continued, OR bond.
Arnaldo L. Martinez, 28, of Miami, Fl., felonious assault, continued, bond $10,000.
Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of Park Layne, assault, innocent, continued, DEFT now requests PD, bond $1,500.
Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, continued, bond $2,000.
Tylee D. Thompson, 23, of 1127 E John, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, OR bond.
In Other News
1
Project Woman prepares for, adapts to looming personal care products...
2
CommonsFest showcases dozens of Springfield area businesses
3
Local business owners uncertain of impact as Fed hikes interests rates
4
Student of the Week Graham High School
5
Clark-Shawnee to host town hall about school levy on Aug. 2 ballot