Cases called included:

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of 533 E. Grand Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Jaherinn A. Echols, 23, of 1227 Clifton Ave., OVI/prior 20 year/ref., continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Joseph L. Pennington, 34, of 1100 Dayton Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Lakelsey Tucker, 44, of 1112 Oakleaf, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program.

Tyler S. Dowler, 36, of 121 S. Western Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tye Harper, 36, of South Vienna, wildlife violation, dismissed.

Abigail I. Stambaugh, 28, of 1400 Garfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, public defender appointed, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lakelsey Tucker, 44, of 1112 Oakleaf, left of center, dismissed.

Carl E. Wilson, 31, of 222 Brent Dr W. Apt V, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further off pay fine and costs, fined $375.

Steven R. Baker, 26, of 1505 W. Main St., assault, bench warrant ordered.