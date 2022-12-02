Austin M. Mckellop, 26, of 1907 Lexington Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Kevin E. Bolser, 60, of 2251 Heartland Court, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James T. Maiolo, 53, of 28 Roseland Ave. East, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Elsworth E. Jackson, 59, of 1571 Highland Ave., OVI, guilty, DUS, guilty.

Paul W. Patton, 54, of 1628 Wittenberg Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Willie C. Weatherly Jr., 20, of 24 E. Southern Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kevin E. Bolser, 60, of 2251 Heartland Court, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael T. Boring, 24, of 2761 Elm Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 34, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Troy J. Davis, 21, of 356 1/2 E. Northern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Leslie Notestine, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Steven R. Viers, 38, of 525 Grant St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.