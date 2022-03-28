Bernard J. Holt, 40, of Cincinnati, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Nicholas D. Marmon, 34, of Quincy, DUS, dismissed.

Davon P. Marshall, 35, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Clyde Dewayne Neighbors, 44, of 1641 Cypress St., criminal trespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Terena Marie Parker, 46, of 119 Dibert, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Katelyn Ann Reeder, 18, of 520 S. Clairmont Ave., stop sign, guilty, guilty by waiver.

Jennifer L. Rose, 38, of 1231 E. High St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Donald E. Williams, 28, of 1600 East St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew Cheynne Grim, 27, theft, bench warrant ordered, possess drug abuse instr., bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas William Blanken, 48, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 11, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Devin M. Morgan, 34, of Urbana, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

William L. Jordan, 69, of 17 W. Johnson St. Apt. 309, OVI, not guilty, failure to control, dismissed.