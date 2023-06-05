X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Francisco Hernandez, 28, of 1508 Mound St., improper use of 911, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Adrian Horton Sr., 67, of Columbus, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $25,000.

Robert L. Huffman, 30, of 535 E. Southern Ave., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Carolyn S. Ober, 60, of 5351 Johnson Road, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

John M. Osterday Jr., 47, of Beavercreek, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Brian L. Richardson, 61, of 1162 S. Bell Ave., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.

Jason L. Silvers, 32, of 1606 1/2 Highland Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy G. Sweeney, 48, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciera J. Mcdermott, 26, of 2011 Gerald Drive, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Danny Mcghee, 31, of 2536 York St., fugitive, continued, refused to waive extradition, bond set at “no bond”, public defender appointed.

Corrie L. Ward, 32, of 1170 Gonder St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Devonn C. Brye, 24, of 1022 Sherman Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery Cameron, 27, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery Cameron, 27, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

