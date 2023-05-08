Jason C. Powell, 49, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, declined public defender, bond $1,500.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua W. Climer, 26, of 1005 Skinner Lane, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Angela M. Heard, 51, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, 8 days credit for time served, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months.

Rasheed A. A. Muhammad, 25, of 225 W. Parkwood Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, concurrent with 22CR0421 and 2 years law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 2 years, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Bruce L. Potter, 52, of 25 W. Southern Ave., theft, guilty, 100 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 6 months of probation, concurrent with B charge, 6 month group/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, theft, guilty, 100 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 6 months of probation, concurrent with A charge suspended on 6 month group/law abiding.

Willie D. Burton, 36, of 2436 Ballentine Pike, fugitive, dismissed.

Jared A. Deaton, 33, of 502 Bookwalter Ave., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Taylor Deshotel, 20, of Dayton, under age OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, fined $100.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., criminal trespass, continued.

Gregory J. Bacon Jr., 27, of 201 Rosewood Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, fine and costs suspended due to indigency, jail time concurrent with 22CR0250 Clark County Common Pleas Court Case.

Michael Petrella, 61, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aukeisha J. Rogan, 34, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Richard Gallagher, 22, of 218 Glenn Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Joseph W. Huber, 51, of 420 Rice St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Sara J. Huff, 33, of 302 N. Western Ave., assault, dismissed.

Jessica R. Jones, 32, of 2516 1/2 Tecumseh Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Devon M. Miller, 26, of Decatur, IL, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 27 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 27 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 17 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month law abiding, suspended time can be dispensed with upon proof employment, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months.

Ernest S. Rosser, 61, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 317, assault, continued, assault, dismissed.

Zachary C. Winget, 29, of 102 Seever, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, attempt, bench warrant ordered.

Zachery C. Winget, 29, of 102 Seever St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, Dr. without valid lic, bench warrant ordered, validation sticker, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.

Shianna R. Hines, 25, of 824 W. North St., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, head lights, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road Apt F, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Isaiah C. Williams, 23, of 2010 Gerald Drive, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Joseph E. Howard, of 19 S. Light St., contribute delinquency, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, interference with custody, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Javannah D. Jackson, 27, of Parma, possession of drugs, dismissed.