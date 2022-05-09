springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Brooks A. Portman, 39, of 409 Oakwood Pl., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

William Hoskins II, 41, of 833 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact with Tashyla Newsome.

Corey Lee E. Miracle, 25, of , assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Shannon N. Vanhoose, 37, of 1307 Kinsman Ave, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Jacqueline Oswald.

John C. Arment, 39, of 262 Hedge Dr., flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, assault, continued, obstruct official business, continued, speed, continued, pd apptd, OR Bond.

Markeese L. Brown, of 422 W. High St, IMP discharge firearms, innocent, continued, bond $15,000.

Codey Lee Johnson, 21, of 1725 E. High St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Reyes Bryan Alexander Molina, 18, of Anderson, IN, OVI, innocent, continued, eligible int.

Damien Posey, 23, of Beavercreek, fishing without license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Bryan M. Reyes, 18, of Anderson, Ind., drug abuse marijuana, guilty, assessed costs $50.

James Curtis Sheets James II, 26, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, OR bond, DUS, innocent, dismissed.

