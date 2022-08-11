Russell Ray Fenwick, 41, of 225 N. Greenmount Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, operating without valid operator’s license, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, failure to control, innocent, continued, hit and run-unattended, innocent, continued, falsification, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Dawn A. Gilbert, 56, of 955 Avondale Ave., theft, innocent, continued, deft to report to probation within 5 days of, release for d/a assessment, bond $1,500.