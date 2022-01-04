Cases called included:
Brian W. Frantz, 54, of 520 Vine St., disorderly conduct, no contest, guilty, waived counsel, assessed costs $10.
Terry S. Harris, 41, of 1304 Texas Ave., discharging firearms, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Stephanie D. Johnson, 53, of 248 St. George Pl., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Mandee M. Lykins, 41, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Michael D. Moore, 33, of 2137 Larch St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.
Jamar D. Walker, 18, of 737 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1302 Delta.
Silas J. W. D. Wright, 18, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., discharge of firearms, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000, carrying concealed weapon, innocent, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.