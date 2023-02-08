BreakingNews
Northeastern schools closed today because of staff shortage
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
29 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Tamar D. Echols, 19, of 1761 York St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Daniel C. Miller, 51, of 1275 S. Plum, Apt. 217, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, of West Jefferson, OH, PV admitted/180 days CTS imposed, guilty.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, PV admitted/180 days CTS imposed, guilty.

Christopher O. Peterson, 30, of 924 S. Wittenberg Ave., abduction, dismissed - indicted, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Traquan D. L. Brown, 27, of Vandalia, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, continued, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Diana L. Adkins, 54, of 220 Montgomery Ave. #331, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 34, of 837 Southfield, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Leroy C. Dearmond, 18, of 314 E. Rose St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 18 Lagonda Ave., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Candace M. Pyles, 36, of 131 E. Southern Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Audrey L. Ratliff, 37, of 1840 E. Main St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cody S. Havens, 34, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Brianna D. Parish, 45, of 643 Feese Place, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Chyna L. Wilson, 24, of 1901 Michigan Ave., theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, dismissed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Northeastern schools closed today because of staff shortage
3
Springfield man denied bond after deadly shooting of grandmother on her...
4
New Clark County program helps people build healthy relationships
5
Wittenberg alum, U.S. Virgin Islands governor named commencement...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top