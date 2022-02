Jimmy Lee Dornon, 35, of 504 E. Southern Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, bond $1,500.

Edward E. Jackson, 39, of 238 W. Southern Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Bobby Leon McCanelley, 63, of 17 W. Johnson St. #412, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Traymonta R. Mckinney, 21, of 517 Scott St., trafficking drugs, dismissed - indicted, trafficking drugs, dismissed - indicted, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted.

Forest M. Money, 37, of 525 E. Grand Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Michael E. Ratcliff, 32, of 513 Lawnview Ave., abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph D. Banks, 32, of 2611 Berger Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Luke Allen Barclay, 21, of South Charleston, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, complete treatment program, fined $350.

Ashley Kay Burns, 31, of Enon, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, DUS-operator license forfeiture, dismissed.

Bayden Cline, 19, of 369 Terrace Dr., drug para-marijuana, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Daniel T. Davis, 33, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Charles E. Hatcher III, 20, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joey A. Jackson, 38, of 1630 Baker Road #30, physical control, continued, PD appointed.

Daniel J. McCarty, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing official business reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Angela Marie Wilson, 52, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, marked lanes, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas E. Byerman Thomas Jr., 57, of 1024 Villa Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Levi A. Garvey, 29, of 1560 E. High St. Apt. D, burglary, dismissed - indicted, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Kassie Lyane James, 24, of 515 E. Liberty, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, one year operator’s license suspension, stayed to 7/28/2022, deft to, appear 7/27/22 8:45 with valid operator’s license to vacate suspension, fined $150, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Sebastian Al Johnson, 24, of 317 Seever St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William L. Thompson, 61, of 1011 W. Rose St., OVI, guilty, 360 days of jail with 330 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 48 months of driver’s license suspension, 2 year probation, complete chemical dependency assessment and treatment, 4 year operator license suspension effective 1/2/2022, restricted plates and interlock required for, driving modification, vehicle ordered forfeited, fined $1500, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Jamar D. Walker, 18, of 737 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $150.