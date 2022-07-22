Cases called included:
Travis Damon Casey, 57, of Dayton, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, fines and costs suspended due to indigency.
Matthew J. Macalpine, 38, of Enon, violation of TPO, continued, OR bond.
Tracie R. Miracle, 21, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to disclose own personal info, bench warrant ordered.
Kristie Renee Vanhorn, 28, of 1020 Eastgate Rd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, FTY/red light, bench warrant ordered.
Kristina R. Skaggs, 27, of 23 Douglas Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed.
Paula J. Woodfork, 42, possess drug abuse instr., bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.
Amanda M. Fenwick, 27, of 1018 Middle St., theft, continued, PD appointed, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, theft, continued, PD appointed.
Ryan K. Leach, 40, of 2339 Hillside Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.
Alan Belton, 20, of Fairborn, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
Aaron L. Knicley, 35, of 568 Selma Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.
Dustin Ray Minerd, 33, of 934 Sherman Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.
Steven Turner, 50, of 301 S Belmont Ave., abandon animals, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.