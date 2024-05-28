Aldo Bocanegra, 38, of Troy, OVI, innocent, OVI, innocent, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Paul C. Boggs, 32, of Fairborn, OVI, innocent, public defender appointed, OVI/refusal, innocent, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Michael A. Brandon, 67, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, public defender appointed, if bond is posted must be placed on electronic monitor, bond $3,500, menacing, innocent, continued.

Larry Carter Jr., 44, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Anthony A. Collins, 32, of Springfield, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500.

Amber M. Conrad, 41, of Ludlow Falls, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/serum/plasma, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued, no seat belt, innocent, continued.

Chamarr S. Curry, 31, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, driving without valid license, innocent, continued, two lights, innocent, continued, texting while driving, innocent, continued.

Brian D. Curtis, 52, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Anthony E. Hottenstein Jr., 32, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Justyn Allen Jackson, 44, of Yellow Springs, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, display of license plates, innocent, continued.

Ian E. Johnson, 30, of Springfield, theft, continued, assault, continued.

Benjamin L. Miller, 55, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued.

Morales Rodicel Domingo Morales, 22, of Columbus, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, driving without valid license, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Terri Lashante Neal, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, assault, innocent, continued.

Trey W. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, display of license plates, innocent, continued, display of license plates, innocent, continued.

Evens Passe, 37, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Shane R. Ramey Jr., 25, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

David S. Reynolds, 57, of Springfield, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, no contact.

Kimberly Runyon, 58, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Mack Ray Brashers Jr., 53, of Mcdonough, GA, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, disregard of safety, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Anthony Q. Carter Jr., 29, of Springfield, no operator’s license, guilty, fine and costs due w/in 30 days, fined $600, fail to signal left turn, guilty, fine due w/in 30 days, fined $100, flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Craig E. Combs, 39, of Springfield., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 17 days credit for time served, jail sent concurrent on charge A. and b, costs due w/in 1yr, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail sent concur on count A. and count b.

Teresa A Donnan, 65, of Springfield, failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due w/in 4 months, fined $100.

Christopher J. Fancett, 73, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued.

Karlton A. Jones, 51, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, failure to disclose own personal information info, continued, physical control, continued.

Craig J. Leslie Jr., 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact, assault, continued.

Dominque M. Sims, 36, of Springfield, OVI, continued, driving without valid license, continued, speed, continued.

Jacqueline Tuttle, 47, of Springfield, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Maxiel Velazquez, 26, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, driving without valid license, continued, display of license plates, continued, texting while driving, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Tauneesa Coleman, 34, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, fined $400.

Dennis J. Fultz, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Gaylen E. Jennings, 33, of Springfield, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Noisy Smoty Karim, 53, of 441 W. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Kimberly Morales, 20, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, OVI, continued, driving without valid license, continued, tail lights, continued.

Stephen Phillips, 52, of Springfield, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 10 days credit for time served.

Darius E. Powell, 26, of Springfield, strangulation, continued.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Tarbutton, 34, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

Aaron L. Baker, 52, theft, continued, public defender appointed, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Haley L. Bishop, 24, of Springfield, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fine/costs due by Nov. 23, 2024, no same or similar offenses, fined $100.

Melinda K. Elliot, 44, of Xenia, OVI, continued, slow speed, continued, possession of drugs, continued, drug paraphernalia offense, continued.

Erick M. Gallardo, 30, of Dayton, OVI, continued, operating without valid license, continued, failure to control, continued.

Ronald P. Marshall, 37, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Timmy R. Morrison, 41, of Xenia, domestic violence, continued.

Austin J.Newell, 26, of Dayton, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Jonathan Padgitt, 56, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Joshua L. Parker, 35, of Springfield, assault amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.

John H. Porter, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Joshua D. Suttles, 40, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

Mijael S. Velazquez, 21, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, driving without valid license, continued, tinted glass, continued.

Bradley M. Wagner, 41, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jacob E. Bennett, 32, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,500, aggravated menacing, continued, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,500.

Deziree M. Brown, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Noe E. Bustos, 45, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact w/victim or property, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Timothy L Henry, 48, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued.

Anthony E. Hottenstein Jr., 32, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Kerry Kimbler, 22, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim or property, bond $30,000, abduction, continued.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of Springfield, public indecency, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittany J. Piper, 36, ofSpringfield, theft, innocent, continued, no contact w/marshalls, public defender apt pending awaiting document from ccj.

Tevin L. Stewart, 31, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appt’d, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, continued, bond $500.