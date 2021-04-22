Kimyah L. Wilkerson, 22, of 306 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Haley M. Baker, 18, of Fairborn, assault, continued, PD appointed.

Alexander E. Cantano, 28, theft, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Ciera E. Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 2002 Broadway.

Deshawn W. Reeder, 24, of 413 Damascus, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 1000 ft. 31 W. Southern.

Allexandra J. Adams, 35, of 743 Snowhill Blvd., abusing harmful intoxicants, continued, PD appointed.

Harvey J. Long, 56, of Urbana, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted, PD appointed.

Bryce J. Moore, 22, of Fairborn, DUS OVI suspension, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3-day immobilization effective from 1/21/21 to 2/20/21, fined $250.

Hannah M. Ream, 22, of 3454 Folk Ream Rd. #271, DUI, bench warrant ordered.