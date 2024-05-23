Stone R. Gibson, 28, of 702 W. Pleasant St., public indecency, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Donald Cipollini, 55, of Yellow Springs, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, defendant’s successfully complete 1 year term law abiding, administrative license suspension remains/ fine and costs pay within 30 days, fined $250, marked lanes, dismissed.

Shane D. Robinson, 45, of Enon, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Deandre J. Williamson, 34, of Quincy, OVI amended to, guilty, 3 day driver’s intervention program, open container, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Roger Callicoat, 57, of 3721 W. National Road, physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $350.

Jessica N. Detrick, 37, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert R. Meadows Jr., 34, of 517 W. Liberty St., aggravated trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Charles G. Fox II, 36, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. May, 39, of 537 E. John St., flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. May, 39, of 536 E. John Street, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Amanda Meadows, 33, of 2131 N. Hadley Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fined $525.

Brittany J. Piper, 36, of Urbana, falsification, dismissed, theft, guilty, 6 months of jail, theft, guilty, 6 months of jail, jail time concurrent with 24CRB00311, theft, guilty, 6 months of jail, jail time concurrent with 24CRB00311.

Richard H. Robinson, 56, of 336 Rosewood Ave., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.