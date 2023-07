Cases called included:

Javin B. Birt II, 23, possess defaced firearm, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

William S. Brinsley, 48, of 310 S. Kensington Place, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dandre K.J. Mcelrath, 20, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Danny R. Quesinberry Jr., 33, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Danny R. Quesinberry Jr., 33, of 2750 E. High St., operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave. H, criminal trespass, continued, bond $7,500, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, bond $7,500.

Paula L. Metcalf, 38, of 246 Lawnview Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Martin A. Gonzalez, 30, of 108 S. Hubert Ave., Apt. 1, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Martin A. Gonzalez, 30, of 108 S. Hubert Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 63, of 1836 Wittenberg Blvd., violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Darrius A. Parham, 34, of Clinton Twp., MI, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of tags, dismissed.

Darrius A. Parham, 34, of Clinton Twp., MI, falsification, guilty, fined $150.

Javin B. Birt II, 23, possess defaced firearm, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeffrey J. Sahnd, 42, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Allan E. Szabo Jr., 47, of Chesepeake, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.