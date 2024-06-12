Jon T. Eyer II, 47, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Joanes Francois, 36, of 909 W. Jefferson St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Gabriel Morales, 20, of 345 Oakwood Place, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered.

Dana A. Walker, 65, of 2215 Morgan St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact within 50 feet except in his own apt., released on own recognizance bond.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of 1506 Heard Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Robert T. Adams, 42, of 607 Geron Drive, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Hailie J. Brands, 32, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Nancy K. Harner, 18, of 434 Rosewood Ave., robbery, dismissed.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of 536 Rosewood Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond remains.

Savannah E. Thomas, 29, of Buckeye Lake, domestic violence, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no furth incident with regard to victim/daughter 1 year, fined $150.

Tre A. Trent, 29, of 1107 Selma Road, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Robert A. Wender, 36, robbery, dismissed.

Ceenan J. Ballard, 34, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 802, improper discharge firearms, dismissed.

Lindsey A. Beverly, 21, of 414 W. High St., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Calvin D. Clark, 65, of New Carlisle, fugitive, dismissed.

Shalynne M. Clark, 38, of 342 Chestnut Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Jackie W. Eubank, 61, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bryce C. Foster, 21, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 67, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Emilie D. Hall, 45, of 128 E. Ward St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Luther P. P. Hanshaw, 55, of 520 E. Liberty St., aggravated trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Emily D. Morris, 19, of Fairborn, obstructing justice, continued, public defender appointed.

Spencer W. Sharp, 30, of 24 N. Florence, burglary, dismissed.

Dylan Craft, 21, of Vandalia, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan Craft, 21, of Vandalia, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Kaylee J. Lucero, 30, of 809 W. Main St., Apt. B, theft, bench warrant ordered.